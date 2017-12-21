Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1788 ММ. Patterned edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Patterned edge

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ Patterned edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ Patterned edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (4) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1788 with mark ММ. Patterned edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 5, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg (1)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (1)
  • MS67 (1)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg - December 9, 2023
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction MS67 - April 15, 2020
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Katz - December 21, 2017
Seller Katz
Date December 21, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ММ at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

