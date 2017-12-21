2 Kopeks 1788 ММ. Patterned edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1788 with mark ММ. Patterned edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 5, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) VF (2) No grade (1) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)