Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1788 ММ. Patterned edge (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Patterned edge
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1788 with mark ММ. Patterned edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 656 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 90. Bidding took place April 5, 2016.
Seller Auktionshaus Tietjen+Co oHg
Date December 9, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Seller MS67
Date April 15, 2020
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
67 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
