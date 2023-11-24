Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1788. Without mintmark. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark. Edge mesh
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1788 . Without mintmark. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7215 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
