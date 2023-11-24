Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1788. Without mintmark. Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark. Edge mesh

Obverse 1 Kopek 1788 Without mintmark Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1788 Without mintmark Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (27) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1788 . Without mintmark. Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7215 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • Alexander (1)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (2)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (2)
  • Rare Coins (6)
  • Russian Heritage (2)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • Rzeszowski DA (3)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Katz - June 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 3500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Russiancoin - July 7, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date July 7, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction AURORA - July 6, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Russian Heritage - December 12, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 12, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Russian Heritage - October 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 3, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Rzeszowski DA - September 15, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date September 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Russiancoin - August 19, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Rzeszowski DA - June 22, 2021
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date June 22, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Russiancoin - March 25, 2021
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 25, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Rzeszowski DA - March 11, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date March 11, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Russiancoin - December 12, 2019
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 12, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 at auction AURORA - February 25, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date February 25, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

