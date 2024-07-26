Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Small Eagle (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Small Eagle
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 - 43 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 49,140,840
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Small Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1788 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
