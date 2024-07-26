Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Small Eagle (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Small Eagle

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Small Eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" Small Eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 - 43 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 49,140,840

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Small Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - July 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date July 25, 2024
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
580 $
Price in auction currency 50000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 26, 2024
Seller Katz
Date July 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
28 $
Price in auction currency 26 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction AURORA - May 30, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 30, 2024
Condition MS61 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - April 14, 2024
Seller Katz
Date April 14, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - March 10, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date March 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction COINSNET - February 24, 2024
Seller COINSNET
Date February 24, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Empire - February 15, 2024
Seller Empire
Date February 15, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Katz - January 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date January 28, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction RedSquare - November 4, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date November 4, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition MS63 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 25, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1788 "Yekaterinburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

