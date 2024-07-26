5 Kopeks 1788 ЕМ "Yekaterinburg Mint". Small Eagle (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Yekaterinburg Mint" with mark ЕМ. Small Eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 430 sold at the BAC Numismatics auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place February 27, 2018.

Сondition UNC (24) AU (33) XF (37) VF (23) F (2) No grade (2) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS63 (4) MS62 (8) MS61 (3) MS60 (2) AU58 (4) AU55 (2) AU53 (6) AU50 (4) XF45 (3) XF40 (4) VF35 (5) VF30 (2) VF25 (1) F15 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (19) Service NGC (12) ННР (4) CGC (1) RNGA (3) PCGS (2)

