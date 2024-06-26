1 Kopek 1788 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1788 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Сondition AU (24) XF (11) VF (31) F (2) No grade (4) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU55 (2) AU53 (2) XF45 (1) XF40 (4) VF35 (3) VF30 (12) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) BN (1) Service NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (7)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (2)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

HAYNAULT (1)

Imperial Coin (14)

Katz (3)

Numisbalt (2)

Rare Coins (31)

Rauch (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

SINCONA (3)

WAG (1)

Знак (1)