1 Kopek 1788 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1788 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1760 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
