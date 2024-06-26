Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1788 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1788 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1788 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1788 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 1,300. Bidding took place October 24, 2022.

Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1700 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
19 $
Price in auction currency 1760 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1788 ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search