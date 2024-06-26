Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)". "MM" under the eagle (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: "MM" under the eagle

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" "MM" under the eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" "MM" under the eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: anticomondo GmbH

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (308) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. "MM" under the eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (30)
  • Anticomondo (1)
  • Auctiones (1)
  • AURORA (25)
  • BAC (11)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (12)
  • Coins.ee (6)
  • Denga1700 (2)
  • Empire (12)
  • Goldberg (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Hermes Auctions (1)
  • Imperial Coin (39)
  • Katz (42)
  • Künker (5)
  • La Galerie Numismatique (2)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (5)
  • MUNZE (7)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • OLNZ (1)
  • Rare Coins (36)
  • Rauch (6)
  • RedSquare (5)
  • RND (3)
  • Russian Heritage (34)
  • Russiancoin (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • Universum Coins GmbH (1)
  • Via (1)
  • WCN (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition MS61 BN CPRC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4401 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - June 8, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Empire - May 16, 2024
Seller Empire
Date May 16, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
Seller Katz
Date February 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Знак - January 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date January 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - December 28, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Empire - December 16, 2023
Seller Empire
Date December 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - December 10, 2023
Seller Katz
Date December 10, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - December 2, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 2, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1788 "Red Mint (Moscow)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1788 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 5 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Category
Year
Search