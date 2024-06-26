5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)". "MM" under the eagle (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. "MM" under the eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

