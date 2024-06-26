Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)". "MM" under the eagle (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: "MM" under the eagle
Photo by: anticomondo GmbH
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. "MM" under the eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 305 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 1,000. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
49 $
Price in auction currency 4401 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 8, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
