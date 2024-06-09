Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 22 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,634,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1788 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 318,363. Bidding took place June 12, 2024.
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3567 $
Price in auction currency 318363 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Empire
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
