Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Империя

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 22 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,634,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (20)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1788 with mark СПБ. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II. The record price belongs to the lot 97 sold at the Alexander auction for RUB 318,363. Bidding took place June 12, 2024.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Alexander - June 12, 2024
Seller Alexander
Date June 12, 2024
Condition MS63 NGC
Selling price
3567 $
Price in auction currency 318363 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
32 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Rauch - September 19, 2020
Seller Rauch
Date September 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - July 7, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date July 7, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - May 5, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 5, 2020
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Numisbalt - April 19, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 19, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Alexander - November 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Katz - June 25, 2017
Seller Katz
Date June 25, 2017
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - June 20, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 20, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Imperial Coin - March 21, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 21, 2017
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Empire - December 3, 2016
Seller Empire
Date December 3, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition AU53
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction Empire - April 17, 2015
Seller Empire
Date April 17, 2015
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1788 СПБ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

