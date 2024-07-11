Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)". "MM" on the sides of the eagle (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: "MM" on the sides of the eagle
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. "MM" on the sides of the eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,550. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
665 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
******
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
