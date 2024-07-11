Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)". "MM" on the sides of the eagle (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: "MM" on the sides of the eagle

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" "MM" on the sides of the eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" "MM" on the sides of the eagle - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1788 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. "MM" on the sides of the eagle. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 303 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 3,550. Bidding took place September 28, 2012.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Empire - July 11, 2024
Seller Empire
Date July 11, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
214 $
Price in auction currency 19000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
665 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition MS60 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition AU58 BN CGC
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction New York Sale - January 12, 2023
Seller New York Sale
Date January 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - November 16, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date November 16, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition AU58
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - April 7, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Empire - February 27, 2021
Seller Empire
Date February 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1788 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Imperial Coin - November 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
