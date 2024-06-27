2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1788 with mark ТМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Feodosia (Tauride) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 200,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.

Сondition AU (13) XF (17) VF (54) F (15) G (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) AU58 (3) AU55 (3) AU53 (6) XF45 (12) XF40 (1) VF35 (5) VF30 (5) VF25 (2) DETAILS (7) BN (3) Service NGC (6) ННР (3) PCGS (2)

