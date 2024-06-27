Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 32 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 60,050

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1788
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Feodosia (Tauride)
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1788 with mark ТМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Feodosia (Tauride) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 200,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
195 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Katz - August 16, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 16, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Alexander - April 5, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Alexander - January 11, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Numisbalt - September 24, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Empire - March 4, 2022
Seller Empire
Date March 4, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ at auction Rare Coins - October 13, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 13, 2021
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1788 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search