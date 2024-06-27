Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1788 ТМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 32 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 60,050
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1788
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Feodosia (Tauride)
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (103) Varieties (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1788 with mark ТМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Feodosia (Tauride) Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 342 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 200,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
297 $
Price in auction currency 26000 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date April 5, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 11, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 24, 2022
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
