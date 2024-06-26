Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1764 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1764 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
565 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition F DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
