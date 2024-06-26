1 Kopek 1764 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1764 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2023.

