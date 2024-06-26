Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1764 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1764 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1764 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (35) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1764 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 21 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 55,000. Bidding took place October 17, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition F
Selling price
37 $
Price in auction currency 3200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
565 $
Price in auction currency 55000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition F DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition F DETAILS ННР
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - July 10, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 15, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 15, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - June 27, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 27, 2021
Condition F12 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Alexander - June 2, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date June 2, 2021
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

