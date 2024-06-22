Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 25 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1791
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (37)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1791 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 240. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.

Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 22, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 22, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
40 $
Price in auction currency 3600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 31, 2023
Seller Katz
Date August 31, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 8, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Katz - July 28, 2022
Seller Katz
Date July 28, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 5, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 5, 2021
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction AURORA - February 24, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date February 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - December 16, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date December 16, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Katz - August 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date August 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1791 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

