1 Kopek 1791 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 25 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1791
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1791 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 562 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 240. Bidding took place April 4, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
