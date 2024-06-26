Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1763 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Aluminum Bronze
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1763 with mark ММ. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- AURORA (3)
- Empire (2)
- Imperial Coin (5)
- Katz (3)
- Rare Coins (13)
- RedSquare (1)
- RND (3)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search