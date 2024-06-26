Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1763 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1763 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1763 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Aluminum Bronze
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1763 with mark ММ. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

  • All companies
  • AURORA (3)
  • Empire (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (3)
  • Rare Coins (13)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • RND (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (3)
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - March 30, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 30, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 65 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition G
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - November 27, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 27, 2022
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - June 2, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 2, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

