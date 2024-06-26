1 Kopek 1763 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1763 with mark ММ. This aluminum-bronze coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 191 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,800. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

