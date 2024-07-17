Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 25 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 755,600
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1794
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1794 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 800. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 111 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
