Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 25 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 755,600

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1794
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (58)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1794 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 800. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • AURORA (7)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Davissons Ltd. (1)
  • Empire (5)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (5)
  • Katz (4)
  • Künker (6)
  • MUNZE (2)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • Russiancoin (5)
  • SINCONA (2)
  • Stack's (1)
  • Teutoburger (1)
  • UBS (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
120 $
Price in auction currency 111 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 30, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 30, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - May 2, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - April 4, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date April 4, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - March 7, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 7, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
7 $
Price in auction currency 650 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Künker - July 21, 2021
Seller Künker
Date July 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - July 3, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 3, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - February 3, 2021
Seller MUNZE
Date February 3, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 27, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date January 27, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1794 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1794 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
