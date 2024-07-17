1 Kopek 1794 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1794 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 338 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 800. Bidding took place October 6, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (12) XF (25) VF (10) No grade (7) Condition (slab) MS62 (3) MS60 (1) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (3) AU50 (1) XF45 (2) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF20 (1) BN (4) Service NGC (6)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (7)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Davissons Ltd. (1)

Empire (5)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Heritage (2)

Imperial Coin (5)

Katz (4)

Künker (6)

MUNZE (2)

New York Sale (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (1)

Russiancoin (5)

SINCONA (2)

Stack's (1)

Teutoburger (1)

UBS (1)