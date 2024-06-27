Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 25 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 6,432,700

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (343) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1789 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44157 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (28)
  • Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
  • Auctiones (2)
  • AURORA (29)
  • BAC (10)
  • CNG (1)
  • Coins and Medals (9)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • CoinsNB (1)
  • COINSNET (2)
  • Empire (10)
  • Gorny & Mosch (5)
  • Imperial Coin (52)
  • Katz (26)
  • Künker (4)
  • Marciniak (1)
  • MS67 (13)
  • Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
  • MUNZE (22)
  • Naumann (1)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • NIKO (2)
  • Nomisma Aste (1)
  • Numisbalt (11)
  • Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
  • Rare Coins (35)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (9)
  • RND (9)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (26)
  • Russiancoin (8)
  • Rzeszowski DA (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Spink (1)
  • Stack's (3)
  • Tauler & Fau (2)
  • Via (5)
  • WAG (1)
  • WCN (2)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 27, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 27, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - May 20, 2024
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller WCN
Date May 16, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction AURORA - April 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date April 25, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
Seller CoinsNB
Date April 13, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 12, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction RND - February 15, 2024
Seller RND
Date February 15, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 25, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date January 25, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction Rzeszowski DA - January 18, 2024
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction MS67 - November 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - October 17, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Where to buy?
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - August 8, 2024
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 8, 2024
Condition No grade
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1789 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Sep 1, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search