Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1789 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 25 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 6,432,700
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (343) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1789 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 44157 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 1,900. Bidding took place April 22, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (28)
- Antykwariat u Nilsa (1)
- Auctiones (2)
- AURORA (29)
- BAC (10)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (9)
- Coins.ee (1)
- CoinsNB (1)
- COINSNET (2)
- Empire (10)
- Gorny & Mosch (5)
- Imperial Coin (52)
- Katz (26)
- Künker (4)
- Marciniak (1)
- MS67 (13)
- Münz Zentrum Rheinland (1)
- MUNZE (22)
- Naumann (1)
- New York Sale (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Nomisma Aste (1)
- Numisbalt (11)
- Polskie Towarzystwo Numizmatyczne (1)
- Rare Coins (35)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (9)
- RND (9)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (26)
- Russiancoin (8)
- Rzeszowski DA (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Spink (1)
- Stack's (3)
- Tauler & Fau (2)
- Via (5)
- WAG (1)
- WCN (2)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition AU DETAILS CGC
Selling price
31 $
Price in auction currency 2800 RUB
Seller MUNZE
Date May 20, 2024
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 1900 RUB
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 12, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date January 18, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date November 8, 2023
Condition MS62 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date October 17, 2023
Condition XF40 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 17
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search