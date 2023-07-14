Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1789 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1789
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1789 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Katz (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2059 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Search