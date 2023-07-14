1 Kopek 1789 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1789 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

Сondition VF (4) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) VF20 (1) BN (1) Service RNGA (1)