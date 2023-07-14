Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1789 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1789 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1789 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1789
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1789 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 320 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 20,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Katz (1)
  • RedSquare (1)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ММ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ММ at auction Знак - July 14, 2023
Seller Знак
Date July 14, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ММ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
2059 $
Price in auction currency 1900 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ММ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 550 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ММ at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF20 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1789 ММ at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1789 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1789 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 16, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Category
Year
Search