Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1766 СПМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1766 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1766 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1766 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 11,000. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Russia 1 Kopek 1766 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
153 $
Price in auction currency 11000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 СПМ at auction AURORA - August 22, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date August 22, 2016
Condition F
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

