1 Kopek 1766 СПМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1766 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 667 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 11,000. Bidding took place December 21, 2022.

Сondition VF (2) F (1)