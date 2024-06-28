Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 25 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 523,300

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1796 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 27,000. Bidding took place July 31, 2018.

Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Hermes Auctions - June 17, 2024
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Empire - March 11, 2023
Seller Empire
Date March 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Empire - December 17, 2022
Seller Empire
Date December 17, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Katz - June 8, 2022
Seller Katz
Date June 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - January 20, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price

