1 Kopek 1796 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 25 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 523,300
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (71)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1796 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 201 sold at the Imperial Coin auction for RUB 27,000. Bidding took place July 31, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Hermes Auctions
Date June 17, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 700 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
50 $
Price in auction currency 5000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
