1 Kopek 1795. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1795 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

