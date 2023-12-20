Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1795. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Without mintmark

Obverse 1 Kopek 1795 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1795 Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 25 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 132,165

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1795 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.

Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction AURORA - October 5, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Russiancoin - December 22, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Russiancoin - September 1, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date September 1, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction RedSquare - May 28, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date May 28, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

