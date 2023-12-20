Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1795. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Without mintmark
Photo by: Roma Numismatics Ltd.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 25 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 132,165
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (98) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1795 . Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 271 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 135,000. Bidding took place April 13, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 5, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF20
Selling price
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
