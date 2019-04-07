1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. Without a dot under the monogram (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. Without a dot under the monogram. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (1) AU (1) Condition (slab) MS62 (1) PF58 (1)