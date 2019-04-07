Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. Without a dot under the monogram (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike. Without a dot under the monogram
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. Without a dot under the monogram. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- UBS (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search