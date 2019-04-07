Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. Without a dot under the monogram (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike. Without a dot under the monogram

Obverse 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike Without a dot under the monogram - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike Without a dot under the monogram - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (3) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. Without a dot under the monogram. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 444 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Imperial Coin - April 7, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 7, 2019
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition PF58
Selling price
2400 $
Price in auction currency 2400 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition AU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

