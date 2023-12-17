Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 25 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 42,858
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1763 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
