Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 25 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 42,858

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1763 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 3,000. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (7)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Empire (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Imperial Coin (1)
  • Katz (3)
  • Künker (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (5)
  • RND (10)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - December 17, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date December 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
202 $
Price in auction currency 185 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
244 $
Price in auction currency 15000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 24, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 24, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF40 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction RND - April 26, 2022
Seller RND
Date April 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 9, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 9, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction Alexander - March 25, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date March 25, 2020
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction Empire - November 2, 2019
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Seller RND
Date May 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Seller RND
Date May 24, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - May 28, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 28, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition G4 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

