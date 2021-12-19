1 Kopek 1763. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1763 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1690 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Сondition UNC (6) AU (1) XF (2) Condition (slab) MS67 (4) MS64 (1) MS60 (1) AU50 (1) Service NGC (5)