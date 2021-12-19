Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1763. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike. Without mintmark
Photo by: The New York Sale
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 25 - 28 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1763
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1763 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1690 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
2697 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
******
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
