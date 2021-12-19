Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1763. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike. Without mintmark

Obverse 1 Kopek 1763 Restrike Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1763 Restrike Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: The New York Sale

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 25 - 28 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1763
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (9) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1763 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1690 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 2,400. Bidding took place December 18, 2021.

Russia 1 Kopek 1763 at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS64 NGC
Selling price
1600 $
Price in auction currency 1600 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
2697 $
Price in auction currency 2400 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 at auction Rauch - February 21, 2021
Seller Rauch
Date February 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 at auction Heritage - April 29, 2019
Seller Heritage
Date April 29, 2019
Condition MS67 NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 at auction Alexander - December 15, 2012
Seller Alexander
Date December 15, 2012
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1763 at auction New York Sale - January 5, 2012
Seller New York Sale
Date January 5, 2012
Condition XF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1763 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

