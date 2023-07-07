1 Kopek 1795 ММ. Patterned edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1795 with mark ММ. Patterned edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,900. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition XF (3) VF (5) F (1) No grade (1) Condition (slab) XF40 (2) VF35 (1) VF30 (1)