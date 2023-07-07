Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1795 ММ. Patterned edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Patterned edge

Obverse 1 Kopek 1795 ММ Patterned edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1795 ММ Patterned edge - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Patterned
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (10) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1795 with mark ММ. Patterned edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 439 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 2,900. Bidding took place April 25, 2015.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
  • All companies
  • AURORA (2)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ММ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
956 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ММ at auction AURORA - June 15, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1250 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ММ at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - February 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ММ at auction Rare Coins - September 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ММ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ММ at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ММ at auction Rare Coins - April 25, 2015
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ММ at auction Empire - September 27, 2014
Seller Empire
Date September 27, 2014
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1795 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Antivm Numismatica di Valerio Angiolillo
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ibercoin
Auction Sep 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Istra Numizmatika d.o.o.
Auction Aug 24, 2024
Category
Year
Search