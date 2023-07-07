Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1795 ММ. Patterned edge (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Patterned edge
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Patterned
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
956 $
Price in auction currency 750 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
1250 $
Price in auction currency 105000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 25, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price
