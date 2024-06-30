Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1790 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 25 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,862,400
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1790
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (109) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1790 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 950 RUB
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 2, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1790 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
