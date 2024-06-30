1 Kopek 1790 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1790 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 367 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 900. Bidding took place April 26, 2014.

