Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 25 - 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,285,500

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1795
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (215) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1795 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8206 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - December 21, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - November 23, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date November 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 11, 2023
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 7, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 17, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Russiancoin - June 22, 2023
Seller Russiancoin
Date June 22, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction AURORA - May 25, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - May 13, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - April 2, 2023
Seller COINSNET
Date April 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

