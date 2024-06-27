1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1795 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8206 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.

