Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1795 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 25 - 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,285,500
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1795
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (215) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1795 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8206 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 360. Bidding took place September 30, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AB Philea & Myntkompaniet (2)
- Alexander (11)
- Ars Time (1)
- AURORA (11)
- BAC (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Boule (1)
- Cayón (1)
- Coins and Medals (6)
- Coins.ee (6)
- COINSNET (1)
- Empire (6)
- Emporium Hamburg (2)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (3)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (30)
- Katz (13)
- Künker (3)
- MS67 (2)
- MUNZE (8)
- Naumann (1)
- NIKO (2)
- Numis.be (2)
- Numisbalt (5)
- Rare Coins (36)
- Rauch (5)
- RedSquare (2)
- Reinhard Fischer (1)
- RND (5)
- Roma Numismatics (2)
- Russian Heritage (8)
- Russiancoin (20)
- SINCONA (3)
- Via (3)
- WAG (3)
- WCN (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 2200 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
18 $
Price in auction currency 1600 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date December 21, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 11, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 7, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 17, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date May 13, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 11
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1795 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search