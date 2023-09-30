1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,700,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1) Condition (slab) AU50 (1) XF45 (1) BN (1) Service RNGA (1) PCGS (1)