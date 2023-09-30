Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Diagonally reeded edge (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Diagonally reeded edge
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Diagonally reeded edge. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 89 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 2,700,000. Bidding took place September 30, 2023.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
27551 $
Price in auction currency 2700000 RUB
Seller Heritage
Date August 3, 2017
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
4700 $
Price in auction currency 4700 USD
