Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Edge mesh
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 26 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,400,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Empire (1)
- New York Sale (1)
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search