Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Edge mesh

Obverse 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Edge mesh - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Империя

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 26 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (2) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,400,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.

Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Empire - October 1, 2016
Seller Empire
Date October 1, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
38195 $
Price in auction currency 2400000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition AU55 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

