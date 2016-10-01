1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge mesh (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Edge mesh. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 144 sold at the Empire auction for RUB 2,400,000. Bidding took place October 1, 2016.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) Service PCGS (1)