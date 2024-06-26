Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1766 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1766
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1766 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place February 5, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- AURORA (6)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Empire (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (6)
- Katz (2)
- Rare Coins (14)
- Rauch (2)
- RedSquare (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (1)
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller RedSquare
Date October 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
