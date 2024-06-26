Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1766 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1766 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1766 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1766
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (42) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1766 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 68 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for RUB 37,000. Bidding took place February 5, 2022.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • AURORA (6)
  • Coins.ee (1)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Höhn (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (2)
  • Rare Coins (14)
  • Rauch (2)
  • RedSquare (6)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction Rare Coins - June 26, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
23 $
Price in auction currency 2000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VG
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction RedSquare - October 2, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date October 2, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - October 28, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 28, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - June 1, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date June 1, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - April 27, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date April 27, 2021
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction RedSquare - February 26, 2021
Seller RedSquare
Date February 26, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1766 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1766 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

