1 Kopek 1764 СПМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1764
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1764 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
