1 Kopek 1764 СПМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1764 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition VF (7) F (6)