Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1764 СПМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1764
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (13) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1764 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 364 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 2,000. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Сondition
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - April 6, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 6000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 18, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 18, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ at auction RND - May 24, 2019
Seller RND
Date May 24, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ at auction GINZA - April 10, 2019
Seller GINZA
Date April 10, 2019
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ at auction RND - December 1, 2018
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - June 20, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 20, 2018
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ at auction Empire - November 17, 2012
Seller Empire
Date November 17, 2012
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1764 СПМ at auction SINCONA - October 12, 2012
Seller SINCONA
Date October 12, 2012
Condition F
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1764 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

