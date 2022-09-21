Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. Dot under the monogram (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike. Dot under the monogram
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter null mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1796
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. Dot under the monogram. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Empire (2)
- Goldberg (3)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (6)
- New York Sale (1)
- Numisbalt (2)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- SINCONA (4)
- Spink (2)
- Stack's (2)
- Знак (1)
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF30 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search