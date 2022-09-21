Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. Dot under the monogram (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike. Dot under the monogram

Obverse 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike Dot under the monogram - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" Restrike Dot under the monogram - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter null mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1796
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (43) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse". Restrike. Dot under the monogram. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg, Yekaterinburg, Anninsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 333 sold at the Russian Heritage auction for USD 4,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (2)
  • Goldberg (3)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Katz (1)
  • Künker (6)
  • New York Sale (1)
  • Numisbalt (2)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • Russian Heritage (6)
  • SINCONA (4)
  • Spink (2)
  • Stack's (2)
  • Знак (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction SINCONA - October 23, 2023
Seller SINCONA
Date October 23, 2023
Condition SP62 BN PCGS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
667 $
Price in auction currency 60000 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Stack's - April 22, 2023
Seller Stack's
Date April 22, 2023
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
1000 $
Price in auction currency 1000 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Coins and Medals - April 8, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Numisbalt - March 14, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date March 14, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Empire - January 23, 2021
Seller Empire
Date January 23, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Spink - January 16, 2021
Seller Spink
Date January 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Numisbalt - October 24, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date October 24, 2020
Condition SP64 RB PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS62 RB NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Künker - June 26, 2020
Seller Künker
Date June 26, 2020
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Знак - October 25, 2019
Seller Знак
Date October 25, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Stack's - August 16, 2019
Seller Stack's
Date August 16, 2019
Condition XF45 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition VF30 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Russian Heritage - October 13, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 13, 2018
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse" at auction Rare Coins - October 6, 2018
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 6, 2018
Condition MS63
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1796 "Monogram on the obverse", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1796 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Aureo & Calicó, S.L.
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Category
Year
Search