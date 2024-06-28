Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1765. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike. Without mintmark

Obverse 1 Kopek 1765 Restrike Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1765 Restrike Without mintmark - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AB Philea & Myntkompaniet

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 31 - 32 mm
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1765
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (18) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1765 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2020.

Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction Katz - June 28, 2024
Seller Katz
Date June 28, 2024
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction Goldberg - January 31, 2024
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction Numimarket - November 8, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction Empire - July 8, 2021
Seller Empire
Date July 8, 2021
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction Rzeszowski DA - April 26, 2020
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction Niemczyk - December 15, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 12, 2016
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction New York Sale - January 7, 2016
Seller New York Sale
Date January 7, 2016
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction SINCONA - October 14, 2015
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction Alexander - September 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date September 19, 2015
Condition MS62
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction Empire - February 21, 2015
Seller Empire
Date February 21, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
Seller Höhn
Date October 25, 2014
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction Heritage - January 6, 2014
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1765 at auction UBS - January 21, 2008
Seller UBS
Date January 21, 2008
Condition UNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search