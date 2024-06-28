Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1765. Restrike. Without mintmark (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike. Without mintmark
Photo by: AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 31 - 32 mm
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1765
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1765 . Restrike. Without mintmark. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 686 sold at the Rzeszowski Dom Aukcyjny auction for PLN 4,400. Bidding took place April 25, 2020.
Seller Goldberg
Date January 31, 2024
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
700 $
Price in auction currency 700 USD
Seller Numimarket
Date November 8, 2022
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
365 $
Price in auction currency 1700 PLN
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition MS64 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Rzeszowski DA
Date April 26, 2020
Condition UNC DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date December 15, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller AB Philea & Myntkompaniet
Date November 12, 2016
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller SINCONA
Date October 14, 2015
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date January 6, 2014
Condition MS63 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1765 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
