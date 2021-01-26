1 Kopek 1767 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1767 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the NIKO auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place November 22, 2017.

Сondition VF (4) F (1) Condition (slab) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) F15 (1)