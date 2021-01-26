Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1767 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1767 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1767 ММ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 10,24 g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1767 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the NIKO auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place November 22, 2017.

Russia 1 Kopek 1767 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - January 26, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 26, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 ММ at auction NIKO - November 22, 2017
Seller NIKO
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
1574 $
Price in auction currency 92500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 ММ at auction Imperial Coin - November 7, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 7, 2017
Condition VF25
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 ММ at auction Alexander - September 22, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 22, 2017
Condition F15
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 ММ at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2016
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
453 $
Price in auction currency 450 CHF

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

