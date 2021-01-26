Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1767 ММ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 10,24 g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (5) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1767 with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 122 sold at the NIKO auction for RUB 92,500. Bidding took place November 22, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- NIKO (1)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller NIKO
Date November 22, 2017
Condition VF
Selling price
1574 $
Price in auction currency 92500 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
