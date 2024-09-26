Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight null g
- Diameter 27 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 10.24
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1793
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)
Auction prices
Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
