Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1793 ЕМ "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Биткин

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight null g
  • Diameter 27 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 10.24

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1793
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Nizhny Novgorod, Red, Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (0)

Auction prices

Sorry, there is no sales data for this coin

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1793 "Pavlovsky re-minted of 1797", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

