2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: Restrike
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
