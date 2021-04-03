Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin". Restrike (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: Restrike

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" Restrike - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Ira & Larry Goldberg Coins & Collectibles, Inc.

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (6) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. Restrike. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 215 sold at the Alexander auction for USD 2,500. Bidding took place September 23, 2016.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 3, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 3, 2021
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
918 $
Price in auction currency 70000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - October 12, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 12, 2019
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 21, 2018
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 21, 2018
Condition MS64 BN RNGA
Selling price
2000 $
Price in auction currency 2000 USD
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 24, 2016
Seller Alexander
Date September 24, 2016
Condition MS63
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Goldberg - May 31, 2005
Seller Goldberg
Date May 31, 2005
Condition MS66 BN PCGS
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

