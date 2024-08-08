Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". The portrait wider (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: The portrait wider
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 92,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. The portrait wider. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 2,900,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (3)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Grün (1)
- Imperial Coin (1)
- Katz (1)
- Künker (8)
- Naumann (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- SINCONA (2)
- WAG (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
7639 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
35716 $
Price in auction currency 2900000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Naumann
Date December 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search