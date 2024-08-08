10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". The portrait wider (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. The portrait wider. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 2,900,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Сondition UNC (16) AU (7) XF (9) VF (6) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) MS62 (3) MS61 (6) MS60 (3) AU58 (2) AU55 (1) AU53 (2) VF35 (1) DETAILS (1) Service RNGA (2) NGC (7) ННР (3) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (3)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Grün (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (1)

Künker (8)

Naumann (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

SINCONA (2)

WAG (1)