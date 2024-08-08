Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". The portrait wider (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: The portrait wider

Obverse 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" The portrait wider - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" The portrait wider - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 92,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. The portrait wider. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 124 sold at the Coins and Medals auction for RUB 2,900,000. Bidding took place April 7, 2023.

Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - March 3, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 3, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
7639 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - April 7, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 7, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
35716 $
Price in auction currency 2900000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition AU58 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - July 6, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date July 6, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 15, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date June 15, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - April 21, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date April 21, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
Seller Künker
Date March 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - May 6, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date May 6, 2020
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition MS60 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Naumann - December 1, 2019
Seller Naumann
Date December 1, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 5, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 5, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 20, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 20, 2019
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - October 22, 2018
Seller SINCONA
Date October 22, 2018
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - December 16, 2017
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 16, 2017
Condition MS62 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 11, 2017
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 11, 2017
Condition MS61 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - October 20, 2017
Seller Niemczyk
Date October 20, 2017
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - October 8, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 8, 2017
Condition AU53
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - November 12, 2016
Seller Rare Coins
Date November 12, 2016
Condition MS62
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

