1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61208 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.

