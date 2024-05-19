Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Katz Auction

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61208 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (2)
  • Denga1700 (1)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • Imperial Coin (4)
  • Katz (11)
  • Künker (3)
  • Niemczyk (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (3)
  • Rauch (1)
  • SINCONA (1)
  • Wójcicki (1)
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
21 $
Price in auction currency 19 EUR
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Wójcicki - March 17, 2024
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 21, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Denga1700 - June 18, 2022
Seller Denga1700
Date June 18, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 2, 2019
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1767 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 1 Kopek Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
ACM Aste srl
Auction Sep 19, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Nomisma Spa
Auction Aug 31, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Category
Year
Search