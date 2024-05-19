Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Katz Auction
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 61208 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 4,080. Bidding took place February 1, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (2)
- Denga1700 (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Heritage (2)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (11)
- Künker (3)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (3)
- Rauch (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Wójcicki (1)
Seller Wójcicki
Date March 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
51 $
Price in auction currency 200 PLN
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date September 21, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF25 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition XF45 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date November 2, 2019
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search