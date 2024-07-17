Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 3,56 g
  • Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 426,688

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 15 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 41,400. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - June 27, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
85 $
Price in auction currency 7500 RUB
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - June 9, 2024
Seller Numisbalt
Date June 9, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - May 28, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date May 28, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction WDA - MiM - April 26, 2024
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - September 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - July 27, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date July 27, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Teutoburger - May 25, 2023
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - March 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - October 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date October 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - August 4, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - May 12, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Russiancoin - March 10, 2022
Seller Russiancoin
Date March 10, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price

Search