15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 41,400. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (7) XF (29) VF (18) F (1) No grade (20) Condition (slab) AU58 (1) AU50 (1) XF45 (6) XF40 (3) F12 (1) Service ННР (1) NGC (1)

Seller All companies

Alexander (6)

AURORA (10)

Baldwin's (1)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (5)

HAYNAULT (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (7)

Künker (1)

La Galerie Numismatique (1)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (6)

Rauch (1)

RND (6)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (3)

Russiancoin (15)

SINCONA (1)

Teutoburger (1)

WDA - MiM (1)

Знак (2)