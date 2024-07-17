Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
15 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 3,56 g
- Pure silver (0,0858 oz) 2,67 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 426,688
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 15 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (76)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 15 Kopeks 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 46 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 41,400. Bidding took place February 23, 2017.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (10)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (5)
- HAYNAULT (1)
- Imperial Coin (4)
- Katz (7)
- Künker (1)
- La Galerie Numismatique (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Rauch (1)
- RND (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (3)
- Russiancoin (15)
- SINCONA (1)
- Teutoburger (1)
- WDA - MiM (1)
- Знак (2)
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
109 $
Price in auction currency 100 EUR
Seller WDA - MiM
Date April 26, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Teutoburger
Date May 25, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date March 8, 2023
Condition F12
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date August 4, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russiancoin
Date May 12, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of 15 Kopeks 1767 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search