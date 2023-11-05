2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

