2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
