Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (28) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 502 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 500. Bidding took place October 9, 2012.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 56 EUR
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
347 $
Price in auction currency 34000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Münz Zentrum Rheinland - September 21, 2023
Seller Münz Zentrum Rheinland
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - August 24, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date August 24, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - February 23, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date February 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition AU55
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - May 26, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date May 26, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - November 26, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date November 26, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - July 4, 2019
Seller Katz
Date July 4, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 13, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 13, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 25, 2018
Seller Katz
Date November 25, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2018
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - October 30, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 30, 2018
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

