Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 13,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.

