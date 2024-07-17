Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Empire
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 2,56 g
- Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 4,311,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 13,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (6)
- AURORA (4)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Coins and Medals (2)
- Empire (2)
- GINZA (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- Imperial Coin (12)
- Katz (2)
- Monety i Medale (1)
- MS67 (4)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (12)
- RedSquare (10)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- Russian Heritage (7)
- Russiancoin (3)
- WDA - MiM (1)
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 7300 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
