Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Empire

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 2,56 g
  • Diameter 17,5 - 19,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 4,311,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (72)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 24 sold at the MS67 auction for RUB 13,000. Bidding took place December 8, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (6)
  • AURORA (4)
  • Baldwin's (1)
  • Coins and Medals (2)
  • Empire (2)
  • GINZA (1)
  • Haljak coin auction (1)
  • Imperial Coin (12)
  • Katz (2)
  • Monety i Medale (1)
  • MS67 (4)
  • NIKO (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (12)
  • RedSquare (10)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (7)
  • Russiancoin (3)
  • WDA - MiM (1)
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Baldwin's - July 17, 2024
Seller Baldwin's
Date July 17, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - January 27, 2024
Seller RedSquare
Date January 27, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 23, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Monety i Medale - December 6, 2023
Seller Monety i Medale
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 100 PLN
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 12, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 12, 2023
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 7300 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 29, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 29, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - March 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 5, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition MS60
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction MS67 - February 8, 2023
Seller MS67
Date February 8, 2023
Condition XF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 19, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 19, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - September 10, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date September 10, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 19, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 19, 2022
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Alexander - June 8, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date June 8, 2022
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1767 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins Polushka (1/4 Kopek) Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Varesi
Auction Sep 27, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search