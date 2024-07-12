Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Coins and Medals
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1767 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
******
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
