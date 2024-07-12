2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1767 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Сondition AU (2) XF (14) VF (15) F (2) No grade (5) Condition (slab) AU55 (2) XF45 (3) XF40 (1) VF35 (1) VF30 (1) VF25 (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

ARTMAXIMUM (1)

AURORA (1)

Coins and Medals (1)

Empire (6)

Gorny & Mosch (1)

Imperial Coin (4)

Katz (3)

Rare Coins (14)

RedSquare (1)

Roma Numismatics (1)

SINCONA (1)

Знак (2)