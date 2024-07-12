Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Coins and Medals

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (38) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1767 with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 288 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 4,600. Bidding took place October 12, 2015.

Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Знак - July 12, 2024
Seller Знак
Date July 12, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Empire - November 2, 2023
Seller Empire
Date November 2, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
173 $
Price in auction currency 16000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
115 $
Price in auction currency 90 GBP
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Empire - October 29, 2022
Seller Empire
Date October 29, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 23, 2022
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 23, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - February 2, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 2, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Empire - April 29, 2021
Seller Empire
Date April 29, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
Seller Katz
Date March 7, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******

Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction RedSquare - July 26, 2020
Seller RedSquare
Date July 26, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 СПМ at auction Empire - July 24, 2020
Seller Empire
Date July 24, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

