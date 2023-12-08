Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Denga1700

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Sestroretsk
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1767 "Sestroretsk Mint" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Künker - December 8, 2023
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Alexander - August 30, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Katz - April 6, 2023
Seller Katz
Date April 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
711 $
Price in auction currency 652 EUR
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - June 4, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 4, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Goldberg - February 14, 2022
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Denga1700 - December 13, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date December 13, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Katz - October 24, 2021
Seller Katz
Date October 24, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Katz - August 1, 2021
Seller Katz
Date August 1, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Denga1700 - January 28, 2021
Seller Denga1700
Date January 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - July 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition G4 BN
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Alexander - July 15, 2020
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - April 11, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction AURORA - January 29, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date January 29, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - December 17, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 17, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 7, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition XF40
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1767 "Sestroretsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

