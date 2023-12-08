Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1767 СМ "Sestroretsk Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Denga1700
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Sestroretsk
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (34)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1767 "Sestroretsk Mint" with mark СМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Sestroretsk Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 274 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 1,600. Bidding took place June 18, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (4)
- AURORA (2)
- CNG (1)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Empire (1)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (3)
- Katz (5)
- Künker (2)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Russian Heritage (4)
- SINCONA (1)
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
86 $
Price in auction currency 80 EUR
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Goldberg
Date February 14, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 11, 2020
Condition G4 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date July 15, 2020
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 11, 2020
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1767 "Sestroretsk Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search