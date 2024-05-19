Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1837 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.

