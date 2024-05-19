Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 1,6 g
  • Diameter 18 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1837 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.

Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - May 19, 2024
Seller Katz
Date May 19, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
14 $
Price in auction currency 13 EUR
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - March 15, 2024
Seller Знак
Date March 15, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 5, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 30, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 23, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - March 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 19, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Denga1700 - February 24, 2023
Seller Denga1700
Date February 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - February 19, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 19, 2023
Condition AU50 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - February 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - February 8, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - November 30, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - September 27, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - May 29, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date May 29, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - April 30, 2022
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 30, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 30, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Wójcicki - April 27, 2022
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 20, 2022
Seller Katz
Date March 20, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

