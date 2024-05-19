Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 1,6 g
- Diameter 18 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Polushka (1/4 Kopek)
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 1837 sold at the Numisbalt auction for EUR 1,400. Bidding took place June 30, 2021.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (11)
- Coinhouse (2)
- Coins.ee (4)
- Denga1700 (3)
- Heritage (1)
- Imperial Coin (7)
- Katz (16)
- Numisbalt (1)
- Rare Coins (1)
- RedSquare (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- Russiancoin (1)
- SINCONA (6)
- Wójcicki (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition AU58 BN RNGA
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 6500 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 5, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 30, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date February 16, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 30, 2022
Condition AU55 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 25, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date September 27, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 30, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Wójcicki
Date April 27, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Polushka (1/4 Kopek) 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search