Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1767 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7342 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
- All companies
- Alexander (7)
- AURORA (3)
- CNG (1)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- DNW (1)
- Empire (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Jesús Vico (1)
- Katz (2)
- NOONANS (1)
- Rare Coins (6)
- Roma Numismatics (1)
- SINCONA (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1767 "Red Mint (Moscow)", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search