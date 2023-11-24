5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1767 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7342 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

