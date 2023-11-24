Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (31)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1767 "Red Mint (Moscow)" with mark ММ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 7342 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place October 14, 2009.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins and Medals - September 21, 2023
Seller Coins and Medals
Date September 21, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
94 $
Price in auction currency 9000 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
280 $
Price in auction currency 220 GBP
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Jesús Vico - April 18, 2023
Seller Jesús Vico
Date April 18, 2023
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Coins.ee - February 12, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date February 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - August 27, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 27, 2022
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction NOONANS - July 14, 2022
Seller NOONANS
Date July 14, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction DNW - April 12, 2022
Seller DNW
Date April 12, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - November 20, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date November 20, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - July 1, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date July 1, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Alexander - August 28, 2019
Seller Alexander
Date August 28, 2019
Condition VF25
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - July 29, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date July 29, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction AURORA - June 24, 2019
Seller AURORA
Date June 24, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - June 19, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 19, 2019
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 ММ "Red Mint (Moscow)" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition AU50
Selling price

