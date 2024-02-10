Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 65,5 g
  • Diameter 45 mm
  • Edge Cord to the right
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (23) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.

Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 10, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 10, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - April 13, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 21, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - October 20, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Oslo Myntgalleri - May 9, 2021
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition VF25 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition AU50
Selling price
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - December 14, 2019
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - September 26, 2019
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - October 28, 2018
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - May 15, 2018
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - September 6, 2017
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 24, 2017
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - September 28, 2016
Seller AURORA
Date September 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Künker - April 7, 2016
Seller Künker
Date April 7, 2016
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - December 19, 2015
Seller Alexander
Date December 19, 2015
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

