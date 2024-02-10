Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Kopeks 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 65,5 g
- Diameter 45 mm
- Edge Cord to the right
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 74 sold at the AURORA auction for RUB 60,000. Bidding took place October 20, 2021.
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
306 $
Price in auction currency 240 GBP
Seller AURORA
Date April 13, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
643 $
Price in auction currency 52500 RUB
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 21, 2022
Condition AU53 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date October 20, 2021
Condition AU58 BN ННР
Selling price
Seller Oslo Myntgalleri
Date May 9, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition VF25 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 14, 2019
Condition VF35 BN RNGA
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date September 26, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date October 28, 2018
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date May 15, 2018
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 6, 2017
Condition AU50
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 24, 2017
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller AURORA
Date September 28, 2016
Condition F
Selling price
