Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 6,6 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 1 Kopek
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (30) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - January 6, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 15660 RUB
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 23, 2023
Seller Katz
Date March 23, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - December 22, 2022
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - June 24, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date June 24, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 25, 2021
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition G DETAILS
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction RND - February 26, 2021
Seller RND
Date February 26, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Numisbalt - December 12, 2020
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins.ee - November 8, 2020
Seller Coins.ee
Date November 8, 2020
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - October 20, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction RND - October 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date October 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - September 26, 2020
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction RND - July 2, 2020
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 7, 2020
Seller Katz
Date June 7, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - August 15, 2019
Seller Katz
Date August 15, 2019
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 28, 2019
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition VG8 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2019
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - February 16, 2019
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - December 23, 2018
Seller Katz
Date December 23, 2018
Condition AU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

