1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.

Сondition AU (4) XF (3) VF (14) F (3) G (1) No grade (4) Condition (slab) AU55 (1) XF45 (2) VF35 (2) VF30 (1) VF25 (1) VF20 (1) DETAILS (2) BN (1) Service NGC (1) RNGA (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (2)

AURORA (2)

Coins.ee (1)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (1)

Katz (8)

Niemczyk (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (6)

RND (3)

Russian Heritage (2)

SINCONA (2)