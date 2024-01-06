Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 6,6 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 1 Kopek
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 379 sold at the Rare Coins auction for USD 5,500. Bidding took place November 8, 2014.
Seller Rare Coins
Date January 6, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
27 $
Price in auction currency 2500 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF25
Selling price
168 $
Price in auction currency 15660 RUB
Seller Katz
Date December 22, 2022
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 25, 2021
Condition G DETAILS
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 20, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
Seller Russian Heritage
Date September 26, 2020
Condition F DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date April 28, 2019
Condition VG8 RNGA
Selling price
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2019
Condition XF45
Selling price
Seller Katz
Date February 16, 2019
Condition No grade
Selling price
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1 Kopek 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
