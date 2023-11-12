Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Antykwariat Numizmatyczny - Niemczyk Michal

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 5,12 g
  • Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
  • Edge Reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 2,623,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 12, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Знак - September 29, 2023
Seller Знак
Date September 29, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - July 2, 2023
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - June 11, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date June 11, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - May 14, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date May 14, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - February 8, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - December 10, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Empire - April 8, 2022
Seller Empire
Date April 8, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - April 9, 2022
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction RedSquare - March 19, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction AURORA - January 26, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Katz - November 28, 2021
Seller Katz
Date November 28, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

