Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.

