Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 5,12 g
- Diameter 21 - 23,5 mm
- Edge Reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 2,623,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (70)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 69 sold at the MUNZE auction for RUB 82,500. Bidding took place January 18, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (5)
- AURORA (7)
- Coins and Medals (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (6)
- Imperial Coin (20)
- Katz (2)
- Künker (1)
- MS67 (5)
- MUNZE (1)
- Niemczyk (1)
- NIKO (1)
- Numisbalt (6)
- Rare Coins (3)
- RedSquare (2)
- Russian Heritage (6)
- Russiancoin (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
454 $
Price in auction currency 41000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 12, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Numisbalt
Date July 2, 2023
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition AU58 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition MS63 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 10, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date April 9, 2022
Condition AU58 PCGS
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller RedSquare
Date March 19, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date January 26, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 4
Where to sell?
For the sale of Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search