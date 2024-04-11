Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 13,1 g
- Diameter 28 mm
- Edge Inscription
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
593 $
Price in auction currency 40946 RUB
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
