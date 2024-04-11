Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 13,1 g
  • Diameter 28 mm
  • Edge Inscription
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (48) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin". This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 345 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 8,000. Bidding took place October 13, 2014.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • Aureo & Calicó (1)
  • Busso Peus (1)
  • Coinhouse (1)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • Empire (4)
  • Emporium Hamburg (2)
  • Gorny & Mosch (1)
  • Heritage (2)
  • iBelgica (1)
  • Imperial Coin (6)
  • Katz (4)
  • Rare Coins (16)
  • RND (1)
  • Russiancoin (1)
  • SINCONA (2)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Coins and Medals - April 11, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date April 11, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - September 6, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 6, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction RND - July 12, 2023
Seller RND
Date July 12, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
133 $
Price in auction currency 12000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - January 14, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date January 14, 2023
Condition XF40
Selling price
593 $
Price in auction currency 40946 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - October 24, 2022
Seller SINCONA
Date October 24, 2022
Condition F
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Alexander - August 3, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date August 3, 2022
Condition VF20
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF35 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 15, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 15, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 16, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 16, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - April 18, 2021
Seller Katz
Date April 18, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Busso Peus - November 5, 2020
Seller Busso Peus
Date November 5, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 3, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 3, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Coinhouse - September 27, 2020
Seller Coinhouse
Date September 27, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - September 22, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date September 22, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - June 17, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date June 17, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 4, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 4, 2020
Condition VF30
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - February 19, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date February 19, 2020
Condition F
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin" at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2020
Seller Russiancoin
Date February 6, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1767 "Siberian Coin", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Search