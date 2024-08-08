10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". The portrait already (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. The portrait already. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22757 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 37,375. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

