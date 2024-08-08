Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". The portrait already (Russia, Catherine II)

Variety: The portrait already

Obverse 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" The portrait already - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" The portrait already - Gold Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: AURORA

Specification

  • Metal Gold (0,917)
  • Weight 13,09 g
  • Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
  • Diameter 30 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 92,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 10 Roubles
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122) Varieties (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. The portrait already. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22757 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 37,375. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
7021 $
Price in auction currency 650000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 21, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
7770 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 16, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction CNG - May 24, 2023
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Münzenonline - April 28, 2023
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Universum Coins GmbH - April 27, 2023
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - April 23, 2023
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction HARMERS - March 30, 2023
Seller HARMERS
Date March 30, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Poznański Dom Aukcyjny - March 25, 2023
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - January 29, 2023
Seller RedSquare
Date January 29, 2023
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction RedSquare - December 4, 2022
Seller RedSquare
Date December 4, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - September 29, 2022
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Niemczyk - September 16, 2022
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - May 22, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date May 22, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Alexander - February 9, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction Heritage - January 23, 2022
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf" at auction AURORA - November 11, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date November 11, 2021
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
