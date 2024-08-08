Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
10 Roubles 1767 СПБ "Petersburg type without a scarf". The portrait already (Russia, Catherine II)
Variety: The portrait already
Photo by: AURORA
Specification
- Metal Gold (0,917)
- Weight 13,09 g
- Pure gold (0,3859 oz) 12,0035 g
- Diameter 30 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 92,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 10 Roubles
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (122) Varieties (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 10 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf" with mark СПБ. The portrait already. This gold coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 22757 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 37,375. Bidding took place January 3, 2010.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
- All companies
- Alexander (24)
- AURORA (12)
- Baldwin's (1)
- Baldwin's of St. James's (1)
- Chaponnière & Hess-Divo (1)
- CNG (1)
- Coins.ee (1)
- Empire (3)
- Goldberg (1)
- Gorny & Mosch (3)
- Grün (1)
- Haljak coin auction (1)
- HARMERS (2)
- Heritage (5)
- Hess Divo (1)
- Höhn (1)
- Imperial Coin (2)
- Jean ELSEN (1)
- Katz (3)
- Künker (17)
- MDC Monaco (2)
- Möller (1)
- MUNZE (1)
- Münzenonline (1)
- Niemczyk (2)
- NIKO (2)
- Poznański Dom Aukcyjny (1)
- Rare Coins (8)
- Rauch (1)
- RedSquare (2)
- RND (1)
- Russian Heritage (9)
- SINCONA (3)
- Stack's (3)
- Universum Coins GmbH (1)
- Westfälische (1)
- Знак (1)
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition XF DETAILS RNGA
Selling price
7021 $
Price in auction currency 650000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date December 21, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
7770 $
Price in auction currency 700000 RUB
Seller AURORA
Date November 16, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller CNG
Date May 24, 2023
Condition AU DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Münzenonline
Date April 28, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Universum Coins GmbH
Date April 27, 2023
Condition MS62 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins.ee
Date April 23, 2023
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Poznański Dom Aukcyjny
Date March 25, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU55
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 29, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Niemczyk
Date September 16, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date February 9, 2022
Condition AU55 RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Heritage
Date January 23, 2022
Condition F15 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF45 NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
123 ... 6
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of 10 Roubles 1767 "Petersburg type without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections
Category
Year
Search