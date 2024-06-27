Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" - Silver Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Imperial Coin

Specification

  • Metal Silver (0,75)
  • Weight 4,77 g
  • Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
  • Diameter 23 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 235,000

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 20 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Red
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the RND auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6600 RUB
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Coins.ee - June 3, 2024
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - February 29, 2024
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - December 20, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction AURORA - December 7, 2023
Seller AURORA
Date December 7, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - November 22, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date November 22, 2023
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Date November 18, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Alexander - October 25, 2023
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date October 25, 2023
Condition VF30
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date September 27, 2023
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Знак - June 23, 2023
Seller Знак
Date June 23, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition AU53
Selling price
Seller RND
Date December 18, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia 20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" at auction Numisbalt - December 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
Seller RND
Date July 2, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
Seller RND
Date December 1, 2018
Condition XF
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 2, 2018
Condition AU55
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 20 Kopeks 1767 "Without a scarf", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

