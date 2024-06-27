20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the RND auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.

