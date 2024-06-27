Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
20 Kopeks 1767 ММД "Without a scarf" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Imperial Coin
Specification
- Metal Silver (0,75)
- Weight 4,77 g
- Pure silver (0,115 oz) 3,5775 g
- Diameter 23 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 235,000
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 20 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Red
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 20 Kopeks 1767 "Without a scarf" with mark ММД. This silver coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Red Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 58 sold at the RND auction for RUB 65,000. Bidding took place July 2, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
75 $
Price in auction currency 6600 RUB
Seller Coins.ee
Date June 3, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
119 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Seller AURORA
Date February 29, 2024
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date December 20, 2023
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Künker
Date December 8, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Alexander
Date August 30, 2023
Condition XF45 ННР
Selling price
******
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Seller Numisbalt
Date December 19, 2021
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 16, 2018
Condition AU58
Selling price
******
