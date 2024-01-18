Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 51,2 g
- Diameter 42 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 5 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Saint Petersburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1767 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8398 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9100 RUB
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
12
Search