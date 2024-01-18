Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 51,2 g
  • Diameter 42 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 5 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Saint Petersburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (36) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 5 Kopeks 1767 "Saint Petersburg Mint" with mark СПМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Saint Petersburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 8398 sold at the Gorny & Mosch auction for EUR 600. Bidding took place October 16, 2008.

Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - January 18, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date January 18, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 9100 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction MS67 - December 6, 2023
Seller MS67
Date December 6, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
105 $
Price in auction currency 9500 RUB
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Знак - November 24, 2023
Seller Знак
Date November 24, 2023
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - July 11, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date July 11, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction MS67 - May 16, 2023
Seller MS67
Date May 16, 2023
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction MUNZE - January 18, 2023
Seller MUNZE
Date January 18, 2023
Condition XF45 BN CGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Russian Heritage - March 6, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date March 6, 2022
Condition VF30 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Stack's - October 14, 2021
Seller Stack's
Date October 14, 2021
Condition XF40 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins and Medals - October 7, 2021
Seller Coins and Medals
Date October 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - October 2, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 2, 2021
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition VF DETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Coins.ee - July 12, 2021
Seller Coins.ee
Date July 12, 2021
Condition F
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Alexander - May 5, 2021
Seller Alexander
Date May 5, 2021
Condition VF30
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - February 23, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date February 23, 2021
Condition AU53 BN
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - September 23, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Katz - July 12, 2020
Seller Katz
Date July 12, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Rare Coins - March 25, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 25, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction AURORA - February 19, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date February 19, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 5 Kopeks 1767 СПМ "Saint Petersburg Mint" at auction Imperial Coin - October 29, 2019
Seller Imperial Coin
Date October 29, 2019
Condition VF35
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 5 Kopeks 1767 "Saint Petersburg Mint", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

