Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: SINCONA AG
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 3,3 g
- Diameter 21 mm
- Edge Diagonally reeded
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Suzun
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
******
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
******
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
******
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
******
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
******
