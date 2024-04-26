Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: SINCONA AG

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 3,3 g
  • Diameter 21 mm
  • Edge Diagonally reeded
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination Denga (1/2 Kopek)
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Suzun
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (41) Varieties (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 "Siberian Coin" with mark КМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Suzun Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 228 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 800. Bidding took place October 22, 2018.

Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Знак - April 26, 2024
Seller Знак
Date April 26, 2024
Condition No grade
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - April 20, 2024
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 20, 2024
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - April 6, 2024
Seller Russian Heritage
Date April 6, 2024
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Roma Numismatics - July 7, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date July 7, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Niemczyk - March 17, 2023
Seller Niemczyk
Date March 17, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
70 $
Price in auction currency 310 PLN
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - February 5, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date February 5, 2023
Condition AU53 BN RNGA
Selling price
99 $
Price in auction currency 7000 RUB
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - October 1, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 1, 2022
Condition UNC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Russian Heritage - August 28, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date August 28, 2022
Condition AU
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Numimarket - May 11, 2022
Seller Numimarket
Date May 11, 2022
Condition AU55 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Rare Coins - March 26, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date March 26, 2022
Condition MS61
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - January 25, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date January 25, 2022
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction AURORA - December 16, 2021
Seller AURORA
Date December 16, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - December 7, 2021
Seller Imperial Coin
Date December 7, 2021
Condition MS60
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction SINCONA - November 21, 2021
Seller SINCONA
Date November 21, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - June 20, 2021
Seller Katz
Date June 20, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - January 31, 2021
Seller Katz
Date January 31, 2021
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction MUNZE - August 12, 2020
Seller MUNZE
Date August 12, 2020
Condition AU
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - March 29, 2020
Seller Katz
Date March 29, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Imperial Coin - March 24, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 24, 2020
Condition XF40
Selling price
Russia Denga (1/2 Kopek) 1767 КМ "Siberian Coin" at auction Katz - February 23, 2020
Seller Katz
Date February 23, 2020
Condition No grade
Selling price
******
