Catalog Search Auctions Pricing
Search
USD Currency
language_en Language
flag
Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991

2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Obverse 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II Reverse 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ - Coin Value - Russia, Catherine II

Photo by: Rare Coins

Specification

  • Metal Copper
  • Weight 20,48 g
  • Diameter 31 - 33 mm
  • Edge Meshed
  • Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC 1,294,100

Description

  • Country Russia
  • Period Catherine II
  • Denomination 2 Kopeks
  • Year 1767
  • Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
  • Mint Yekaterinburg
  • Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1767 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2019.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
  • All companies
  • Alexander (4)
  • AURORA (2)
  • Coins and Medals (1)
  • COINSNET (1)
  • Empire (1)
  • Imperial Coin (8)
  • Inasta (1)
  • MS67 (1)
  • Numisbalt (1)
  • Rare Coins (7)
  • Roma Numismatics (1)
  • Russian Heritage (4)
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Coins and Medals - June 27, 2024
Seller Coins and Medals
Date June 27, 2024
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - October 18, 2023
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Empire - September 21, 2023
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - July 15, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Roma Numismatics - March 24, 2023
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - January 22, 2023
Seller Russian Heritage
Date January 22, 2023
Condition VF25 BN RNGA
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - December 25, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date December 25, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Russian Heritage - November 13, 2022
Seller Russian Heritage
Date November 13, 2022
Condition VF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - September 7, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date September 7, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Alexander - May 11, 2022
Seller Alexander
Date May 11, 2022
Condition MS60 BN ННР
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 6, 2022
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 6, 2022
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - March 8, 2022
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction MS67 - January 13, 2022
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Inasta - November 30, 2021
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Numisbalt - September 19, 2021
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - April 7, 2021
Seller Rare Coins
Date April 7, 2021
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Rare Coins - December 16, 2020
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction AURORA - September 23, 2020
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction COINSNET - September 9, 2020
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Russia 2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ at auction Imperial Coin - August 25, 2020
Seller Imperial Coin
Date August 25, 2020
Condition AU58 BN
Selling price
******
Try free Subscription required

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies 421
Popular sections
World Coin Catalog Coin catalog of Russia Coin catalog of Catherine II Coins of Russia in 1767 All Russian coins Russian copper coins Russian coins 2 Kopeks Numismatic auctions
Best offers
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 26, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Great Coins & Art Auctions
Auction Sep 6, 2024
Top lot
Top lot
Katz Auction
Auction Aug 11, 2024
Category
Year
Search