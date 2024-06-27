2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1767 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2019.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (8) XF (12) VF (10) Condition (slab) MS61 (1) MS60 (1) AU58 (1) AU53 (5) AU50 (2) XF45 (2) XF40 (1) VF35 (2) VF25 (1) BN (8) Service RNGA (2) ННР (3) NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Alexander (4)

AURORA (2)

Coins and Medals (1)

COINSNET (1)

Empire (1)

Imperial Coin (8)

Inasta (1)

MS67 (1)

Numisbalt (1)

Rare Coins (7)

Roma Numismatics (1)

Russian Heritage (4)