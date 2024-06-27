Russia Period: 1699-1991 1699-1991
2 Kopeks 1767 ЕМ (Russia, Catherine II)
Photo by: Rare Coins
Specification
- Metal Copper
- Weight 20,48 g
- Diameter 31 - 33 mm
- Edge Meshed
- Aspect ratio Medallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC 1,294,100
Description
- Country Russia
- Period Catherine II
- Denomination 2 Kopeks
- Year 1767
- Ruler Catherine II (Empress of Russia)
- Mint Yekaterinburg
- Purpose Circulation
Auction Prices (32) Varieties (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Russian 2 Kopeks 1767 with mark ЕМ. This copper coin from the times of Catherine II struck at the Yekaterinburg Mint. The record price belongs to the lot 245 sold at the Rare Coins auction for RUB 30,000. Bidding took place February 13, 2019.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Seller Rare Coins
Date October 18, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 500 RUB
Seller Empire
Date September 21, 2023
Condition VF
Selling price
10 $
Price in auction currency 1000 RUB
Seller Russian Heritage
Date July 15, 2023
Condition MS61 BN RNGA
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Roma Numismatics
Date March 24, 2023
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Imperial Coin
Date March 8, 2022
Condition XF45
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller MS67
Date January 13, 2022
Condition AU53 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Inasta
Date November 30, 2021
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Numisbalt
Date September 19, 2021
Condition XF45 BN NGC
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller Rare Coins
Date December 16, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller AURORA
Date September 23, 2020
Condition XF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
Seller COINSNET
Date September 9, 2020
Condition VF
Selling price
******
Subscription required
12
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Kopeks 1767 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
